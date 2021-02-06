Selective Growth Trends 01
Performance
+22,7 %seit 16.12.2020
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-4,2 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,87×Risiko-Faktor
Wertpapierkauf 05.02.2021 um 21:41US7475251036Kurs EUR 121,560 2,0 %
Wertpapierverkauf 04.02.2021 um 15:25DE000A161NR7Kurs EUR 5,900 1,9 %
Handelsidee
INVESTMENT PRINCIPLES
* Selective growth investments focussing on mega trends of the 2020s and mid-term profitability prospects, such as (but not limited to):
# Hydrogen Mobility
# Digital Payment
# Remote Working
# At-Home Consumption
# Gaming & eSports
# Healthcare Innovation
* Performance optimization through overweight in US growth stock with selective addition of European and East Asian stock
* Smoothing by selective addition of evergreen value investments with expected outperformance of the market, and application of a soft ca. 50% minimum combined portfolio share of large caps
* Risk diversification by application of a soft ca. 10% threshold per single large cap and ca. 5% per single mid/small cap
* Long only; shorting only to be applied for bear market hedging in exceptional circumstances mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF0SGTREND
Erstellungsdatum
|16.12.2020
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|121,2
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
