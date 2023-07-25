Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

World High Performer 20x

Donis

Letzter Login: 25.07.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+0,1 %
seit 20.07.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-0,7 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
4 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

The idea of this portfolio is to invest in "High Performer" Stocks (HPF). These HPFs are shares that have achieved an average performance of at least 20 percent over the last five years. The investment strategy does not follow a fixed index and can therefore vary, but the aim is to achieve the highest possible performance with a high degree of stock diversity. The weighting of the stocks does not follow any fixed rules and is mainly based on performance, but with a cap of 5% per company. Companies that would fall into the HPF category due to a sudden rise (or Hype) are excluded. Instead, care is taken to ensure that the shares experience a continuous increase in value. The investment horizon is designed for a long-term investment. The primary focus is on strong performing companies with a high market value and a strong unique selling proposition in order to be able to hope for the best possible performance over the coming years. However, smaller, riskier companies with great potential are not excluded from the evaluation and can be added to the portfolio.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF0WHPF20X

Erstellungsdatum

20.07.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+18,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+11,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+25,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+7,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+20,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+15,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Globale Familienunternehmen

Matthias Kühr

+10,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+8,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+20,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+43 (0) 720 303 812 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG