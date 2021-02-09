Handelsidee

Disruptive sustainability 21 (DISRPT21): innovation for a sustainable 21st century.



DISRPT21 focuses on innovative companies contributing towards the UN's sustainable development goals for the 21st century. The core of the portfolio will focus on sustainable energy and clean water with the corresponding enabling technologies, such as electric mobility and drones, artificial intelligence, energy storage, and virtual reality. Satellites to the porfolio may be: genomic revolution and novel food technologies, as well as minor holdings from other sectors when these opportunities are simply too good to be ignored.



PORTFOLIO: Assets with qualities to 5x in 5 years are aimed to be selected. While this is no guarantee, you will need a time horizon of at least 5 years to allow for growth. The portfolio aims to contain about 15-50 positions (stocks and ETFs), weighted by conviction. New positions are aimed to be below 20%, while profits are allowed to run up.



A small portion of the portfolio can be dedicated to less risky and uncorrelated assets as reserve for rebalancing after a dip. These may include infrastructure, gold and silver, new value stocks, and cryptocurrencies (again as a hedge only), or others.



Overvalued companies are not intended to be picked, but have in mind that disruptors usually come at a premium. A typical disruptor presents fast growing revenues (and low earnings) and often anticipate the price by a couple of years. In other words, some disruptors might look pricey today, but are in fact cheap when looking at future flows. This holds true for all the great disruptors like Amazon and Tesla.



This wikifolio does not intend to: hold stocks hot-by-speculation, use leverage.





DISCLAIMER: All aforementioned ideas and numbers accurately describe the portfolio's strategy and intentions, but are subject to modification without prior notice.

