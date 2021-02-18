Alle wikifolios
ARK ETF follow Cathie

twac

Performance

  • -5,2 %
    seit 17.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -5,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Anlageuniversum der ARK Fonds von Cathie Wood. Hauptfokus liegt auf dem Flagschiff ARK Innovation, flankiert von den anderen ARK Fonds.

"ARK defines ‘‘disruptive innovation’’ as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works.

Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of DNA technologies (‘‘Genomic Revolution”), industrial innovation in energy, automation and manufacturing (‘‘Industrial Innovation’’), the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services (‘‘Next Generation Internet’), and technologies that make financial services more efficient (‘‘Fintech Innovation’’)."

Die angestrebte Investitionsquote liegt grundsätzlich bei 90-100%.

Da die ARK ETFs bei vielen Brokern in Europa meist nicht gehandelt werden können, ist dieses Wikifolio als Alternative gedacht. mehr anzeigen

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFF0LLOWCW
Erstellungsdatum
17.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

twac
Mitglied seit 03.08.2020
