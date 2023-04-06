Bestseller-wikifolios im März
Value Special Situations
I am an ex Investment Partner from a London-based long-short event-driven Hedge Fund. I have recently left the fund to focus on running my own money and enjoying life. I have over 15 years of experience and target double-digit annual returns with low correlation to the market. I run a two-pronged approach by combining long/medium-term value-focused investments in mispriced assets with shorter-term trades in special situations / inflection situations. I am very downside-oriented and try to protect the portfolio from permanent impairment of capital. Through the years, I have learned that the old adage of "worry about the downside and the upside takes care of itself" is true.
