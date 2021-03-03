Global Invest with Swiss Focus

Handelsidee

CHF is still seen as a safe haven currencies. A Swiss investor who invested into global stocks could have lost significant performance over the last two decades due to the appreciation of the CHF against other currencies. Objective of this ETF Wikifolio is to give the CHF investor the opportunity to participate longer term in the development of the global economy and to reduce the currency exposure. The Wikifolio accepts currency fluctuations only where the potential long-term yield of the investment could outrun a currency devaluation. To provide an additional safety feature a small part of the total is also invested into a CHF hedged gold ETF. mehr anzeigen

