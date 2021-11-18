Alle wikifolios
Investing Solution Factor

Performance

  • -0,7 %
    seit 07.11.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • 0,0 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,57×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The Investing Solution "Factor" is intended to offer return-oriented access to global equity markets. The Portfolio Solution Offensive invests in global ETFs with a focus on factor ETFs. The value, momentum, quality, political risk and small cap factors are used. The aim is to invest 20% in each of the factors. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFISFACTOR
Erstellungsdatum
07.11.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

Investucation
Mitglied seit 28.10.2020
