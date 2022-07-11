Log inRegistrieren
Moonshot Biotechs

GilbertGerber

Letzter Login: 11.07.2022

+1,4 %
seit 07.07.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-2,2 %
Max Verlust
1,03
Risiko-Faktor

Moonshot Biotechs does just that, selecting a handfull of truly innovative, small cap, therapeutic biotech companies. The investable universe is global but for the sake of this particular portfolio I concentrate on European names as I believe there is amazing science available at laughable valuation in highly dysfunctional public markets. All selected companies have cutting edge science, a sound clinical development pathway, solid management and a cash runway past the next clinical data readout.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFMOONBIOS

Erstellungsdatum

07.07.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,8

Entscheidungsfindung

Fundamentale Analyse

Anlageuniversum

