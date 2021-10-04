RedHedge Equity

Handelsidee

Portfolio consist of large, medium and small cap equities selected by quantitative analysis. Main valuation ratios observed are Price to earnings (P/E) and Price to sales (P/S). Equity target price estimated by analysis of historical and current valuation ratios. Position in equity is opened when target price reached and entry position is confirmed by technical analysis. Otherwise, positions opened partially - one part upon target price met, other - during further correction. Stop loss orders are not applicable. Profit taking may occur to enhance return. mehr anzeigen

