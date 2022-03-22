Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Value and turnaround Stocks

TW1090

Performance

  • +0,2 %
    seit 20.03.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,1 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,13×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios und den wikiolio-Chart zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

In contrast to my other Wikifolios I am currently managing I am investing in this Wikifolio only in stocks that I have hand selected based on a fundamental analysis (VS. price) rather than running software algorithms basedn on a technical analysis.
This portfolio aims for a stable growths approach having in average a lower price-earnings ratio suitable for long term investments. However I invest only in stocks where I see a potential of an annual profit of 15% as a minimum. A broad diversification will ensure a low volatility. Personally I am also invested into all active positions of this Wikifolio. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFTW1090VT
Erstellungsdatum
20.03.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

TW1090
Mitglied seit 26.09.2020
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios