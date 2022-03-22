Value and turnaround Stocks

Handelsidee

In contrast to my other Wikifolios I am currently managing I am investing in this Wikifolio only in stocks that I have hand selected based on a fundamental analysis (VS. price) rather than running software algorithms basedn on a technical analysis.

This portfolio aims for a stable growths approach having in average a lower price-earnings ratio suitable for long term investments. However I invest only in stocks where I see a potential of an annual profit of 15% as a minimum. A broad diversification will ensure a low volatility. Personally I am also invested into all active positions of this Wikifolio.

