Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

VOLA 2021 E

handleVolatilit

Performance

  • +1,3 %
    seit 09.08.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

This wikifolio may be composed of north american companies.

The analysis of the volatility present in the market and in individual values ​​may be the basis for decisions to act and the optimal time to act. This probability analysis is carried out on the basis of various volatility indicators with the aid of quantitative models.

In my opinion, by understanding volatility, it is possible to identify attractive investment opportunities and at the same time limit the risk of loss. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFVOLA2021
Erstellungsdatum
09.08.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,7

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

handleVolatilit
Mitglied seit 14.06.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios