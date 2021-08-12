VOLA 2021 E

Handelsidee

This wikifolio may be composed of north american companies.



The analysis of the volatility present in the market and in individual values ​​may be the basis for decisions to act and the optimal time to act. This probability analysis is carried out on the basis of various volatility indicators with the aid of quantitative models.



In my opinion, by understanding volatility, it is possible to identify attractive investment opportunities and at the same time limit the risk of loss. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.