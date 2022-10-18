Low Volatility Value Target Fund
Handelsidee
The low volatility anomaly refers to the finding that stocks exhibiting lower volatility achieve higher returns than can be explained by the efficient market theory (Capital Asset Pricing Model). This anomaly is persisted throughout many years of research and has generated above volatility adjusted returns. Adding a value filter to the decision process should further strengthen the return profile and generate an additional alpha throughout the funds lifetime.
