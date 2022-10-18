Registrieren
Low Volatility Value Target Fund

Tobias Friemelt

 | TobiasF

Letzter Login: 18.10.2022

+0,7 %
seit 04.10.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-2,5 %
Max Verlust
0,50
Risiko-Faktor

Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

The low volatility anomaly refers to the finding that stocks exhibiting lower volatility achieve higher returns than can be explained by the efficient market theory (Capital Asset Pricing Model). This anomaly is persisted throughout many years of research and has generated above volatility adjusted returns. Adding a value filter to the decision process should further strengthen the return profile and generate an additional alpha throughout the funds lifetime.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFVOLVALUE

Erstellungsdatum

04.10.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

