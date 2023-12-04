Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Turnaround Brand Masters

alejandroclose

Letzter Login: 04.12.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+1,0 %
seit 30.11.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-1,2 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

Dedicated to investing in companies with powerful brands currently experiencing turnaround phases. The strategy focuses on identifying such companies that demonstrate significant potential for rejuvenation, either through innovative leadership, strategic restructuring, or entering new markets. I believe these brands, with their established market presence and inherent value, are poised for a resurgence. This portfolio is ideal for investors who appreciate the enduring power of strong brands and seek to capitalize on the growth potential of their turnaround stories. We aim for a balance of risk and reward, leveraging the inherent resilience and adaptability of these established entities as they navigate their transformative journeys.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000TURNA

Erstellungsdatum

30.11.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,1

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+23,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Doppelanalyse (Chance) SL+

Tom Jakobi

+13,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+15,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top Global Brands

Sarah Hermann

+10,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+6,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+10,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+16,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+19,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+43 (0) 720 303 812 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG