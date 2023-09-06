Steady capital growth
Merkmale
News
Handelsidee
This portfolio has the goal of achieving capital growth while keeping the risk low. Most of the time, only 75% of the capital is in the market, the remaining is awaiting good opportunities to profit. Every of the main holdings has been chosen assuring that it has growth potential (as a company) and that pays at least 5% annual dividend. I cannot assure a minimum profit, but I am going to do my best to avoid capital losses while maximize your profit.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
WF00717171
01.09.2023
-
100,0
Anlageuniversum
