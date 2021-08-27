Alle wikifolios
Tech and Cyber Growth

NikolausB

Performance

  • +0,4 %
    seit 27.08.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,65×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Technology is changing and evolving. New risks such as supply chain shortages have presented themselves, while new opportunities born through innovation and hardship have the potential to catapult various technologies to record demand. This outlook sees the positive sides of geo-economic factors and aims to profit off the new world we live in.

This portfolio is an aggregate of the most promising technical and cyber companies. Focus here is on a strategic outlook for the next decade, while using advanced automation to minimize risk and maximize upside potential.
The portfolio consists of companies that passed rigorous due diligence, and chosen based on macro-trends that fit with an in-depth strategic economic and risk analysis.

The following sectors are considered as high potential for this portfolio:
-Semiconductor
-Cybersecurity
-Biotech and Health Tech
-Supporting industries

Other sectors are also considered, and can be selected. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFCYBERTEC
Erstellungsdatum
27.08.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

