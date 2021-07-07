Analysts Choices

Handelsidee

The english version follows the german part.



--- Die Idee ---



Als kleiner Privatanleger weißt du nicht, wie du Aktien für dein eigenes Portfolio aussuchen sollst. Aber - du denkst, da sollte es doch jemanden geben, der sein Geld damit verdient, Aktien zu analysieren und ihnen Kursziele vergibt. Und nicht nur ein Mann / eine Frau, sondern viele verschiedene. Wieso solltest du also die Aktien aussuchen und nicht einfach die nehmen, die der Konsens von min. 10 - 15 Analyst*innen am meisten favorisiert?



--- Mein Teil ---



Ich versuche, die beliebtesten Analysten-Aktien zu finden und sie an folgenden Kriterien zu messen: Der prozentuale Anteil an Kaufen-Einschätzungen, die Differenz zwischen aktuellem Kurs und durchschnittlichem Kursziel und die Anzahl an Einschätzungen. Außerdem fließen in die Bewertung die Qualität und Aktualität der Analysen mit ein.



--- Anlagehorizont ---



Der Anlagehorizont soll langfristig sein, da ich trotz kurzfristiger Kursziele auch entsprechende Anpassungen vornehmen werde.





English Version



--- The basic idea ---



As a little private investor, you often do not know how to choose the stocks for your own portfolio. BUT - you think, there should be someone, who earns his money by analysing stocks and giving them price targets. And obviously there is not only one, but many different people. So why should you try to pick your stocks by yourself when you can let your stocks be picked by these people?



--- My part ---



I try to research and find the most favoured stocks of analysts by measuring the percentage of buy ratings, the difference between the current stock price and the average price target and the analyst coverages. Beside these main points, the quality of analysts and the topicality of their price targets are also put into the valuation.



--- Investment horizon ---



Even if price targets are set for a horizon of 12 - 24 months, the portfolio should have a longer investment horizon as the allocation will be adjusted time by time. mehr anzeigen