auszeichnung-anlegerlieblinge-märz-2023-nordstern-spezialwerte-special-situations-long/short

Value Special Situations

FriendlyCapMgmt

Letzter Login: 06.04.2023

+0,4 %
seit 24.02.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-3,5 %
Max Verlust
0,39
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Handelsidee

I am an ex Investment Partner from a London-based long-short event-driven Hedge Fund. I have recently left the fund to focus on running my own money and enjoying life. I have over 15 years of experience and target double-digit annual returns with low correlation to the market. I run a two-pronged approach by combining long/medium-term value-focused investments in mispriced assets with shorter-term trades in special situations / inflection situations. I am very downside-oriented and try to protect the portfolio from permanent impairment of capital. Through the years, I have learned that the old adage of "worry about the downside and the upside takes care of itself" is true.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFFREECF99

Erstellungsdatum

24.02.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,9

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

