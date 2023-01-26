Registrieren
dp multiple wave 3 selection

DanielPiechulla

Letzter Login: 26.01.2023

-1,2 %
seit 21.12.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-3,5 %
Max Verlust
0,52
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
36 / 21 Tage der Testphase
1 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 100 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

DP The philosophy is based on 20+ years experience in financial planning, asset management and trading. Doing the right things by copying the best ideas is better than poorly created. Learning from mistakes and focusing on success, no benchmark. The conviction lies in the experience that a positive performance should be achieved in every market phase. Performance leads to increasing value, just surrounded by fundamental analysis and indicators like dividends. MULTIPLE In principle, the investment universe is not restricted. The multi-asset approach ensures flexibility, independence and liberty. So everything is possible: equity, bonds, currencies, commodities, funds, ETFs. The trading strategies are very flexible, fast switching between long and short is possible if necessary. Derivatives are allowed and useful for special situation like trends in real estate and inflation. WAVE 3 The trend is your friend! Elliott could be one of the best. Looking for typical pattern like wave 3, the largest and powerful wave. Prefers turnaround candidates who have taken the first step. Surrounded by good news, fundamental facts, technical indicators and suitable sentiment. So the holding period of each security depends on its own trend stability. SELECTION Focused portfolio on average 10 - 20 positions - a good overview ensures control, knowing what you are doing. Handmade selection impacted by daily financial and economics news. Neither software nore systematic selection process. The securities are exchanged using a best-ideas approach and consistent risk management. Strictly risk management swapped diversification by traditional (trailing) stop-loss (about 10-20 %).

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFMUWAVE3S

Erstellungsdatum

21.12.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,5

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

