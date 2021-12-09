Stockfolio - Undervalued

Handelsidee

maximum risk - NO LIMIT

everytime full invested - no cash positions

there should be approximate 20 portfolio positions

if there are less then 20 chances, the cash will be splitted to the other positions



digging for the most undervalued stocks which are tradeable on wikifolio

average analyst target Value must be 25% over current price

calculated fair value must be 75% over current price

market cap must be over 100 millions

total debt to total capital should not be over 30%

total debt to total equity should not be over 30%



portfolio will be evaluated every month

positions will be partly sold only if the current position win is over 50% or the market cap is under 100 Million

be careful - full lost possibel

