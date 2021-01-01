wikifolio offers opportunities not only for investors
Make investment opportunities accessible for everyone
We seek fair-play in the office and the financial market
We have set ourselves the goal of running a platform where you can create investment ideas, find financial products and learn from others. Therefore we are always excited to meet people with an interest in the financial market, affinity towards data and online businesses, and the passion to strive to the highest in their field of profession. Together we can give everyone access to investment opportunities and allow talented investors to share their strategies, so anyone can benefit from transparent and easy-to-use financial products.
Feel the spirit and grow your career
Our goal is to inspire you to be your best self
Do you sometimes prefer not to be sitting at your desk while working, but to grab a cup of coffee and relax on a comfy balcony or simply take your laptop to some quiet spot? Occasionally, you just know that a couple of pull-ups or a yoga session could really boost your creativity, but a “black-tie” dress code just doesn’t fit that? If you answered “yes” to these questions, then checking out our job openings could be the first step towards the innovative working place you are looking for.
Voices from the office