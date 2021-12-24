(Private trader) wikifolios

Most trading strategies on wikifolio.com come from private traders. Many of them have been involved professionally with the stock markets and the world of trade and commerce for years. By clicking on the name of a trader, you can directly access the respective trader profile. If you select ‘About’ then you can find out more information about the background of each individual wikifolio trader. We call these wikifolios ‘classic’ wikifolios.

Portfolio manager wikifolios

Professional portfolio managers in Germany and Austria also implement their strategies in wikifolios. That means that for the first time you can invest small amounts in the trading ideas of professional portfolio managers – an option previously reserved exclusively for private and institutional clients with large assets.

Media wikifolios

Media companies, such as Börse Online, Euro am Sonntag and Börsenbriefe also make their trading strategies visible on wikifolio.com.

Theme wikifolios

Theme wikifolios contain stocks which relate solely to a specific investment area or sector. These wikifolios are run in cooperation with the social indexing portal trendlink.com. Theme wikifolios have these 3 things in common:

They all have a performance fee of 5%

No active management of the wikifolio takes place

The composition of the wikifolio and the weighting of individual stocks may change over time.

wikifolios of wikifolios

As the name suggests, wikifolios of wikifolios are based on other wikifolios. The portfolio of a wikifolio of wikifolios therefore only contains wikifolio certificates (and not, for example, individual stocks). A wikifolio of wikifolios can also have an associated wikifolio certificate in which you can invest. The following is applicable in this case:

There are no fees

A wikifolio of wikifolios trader nevertheless receives a revenue share. This is covered by wikifolio.

A wikifolio of wikifolios can only be run in German.

