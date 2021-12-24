FAQ
You have questions about the basics on wikifolio or the key figures we present on the wikifolio detail pages? You want to know how you can invest money with wikifolios or how you can become a wikifolio trader? Here we have detailed answers for you. If you still have questions, please don't hesitate to contact us.Contact us
Basics on wikifolio
To sum up: A wikifolio is a virtual portfolio which reflects the trading strategy of a trader and which you can follow.
That means:
- A wikifolio is a fictitious virtual portfolio.
- Every wikifolio user can create wikifolios. In doing so, the user becomes a wikifolio trader.
- In a wikifolio, a trading strategy is implemented, i.e., individual stocks (such as shares) are bought and sold again. For German-language wikifolios wikifolio traders have access to an investment universe of over 410,000 stocks, ETPS, funds, investment certificates and leveraged products. For English-speaking wikifolios, this is currently around 11,000 stocks, funds and ETPs.
- A trader can decide if they wish to keep their wikifolio just for their own personal use (status ‘Test’), share their wikifolio publically (status ‘Published’) or even use their wikifolio as the basis for a financial product: a wikifolio certificate (status ‘Investable’).
- If a wikifolio is showing as ‘investable’, then a corresponding real-life financial product – a wikifolio certificate – will exist for this wikifolio. Such wikifolio certificates are traded amongst others on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange
- You can invest in a wikifolio certificate via your bank or online broker. The certificate automatically replicates all actions which occur in the wikifolio on a 1:1 basis. This enables you to automatically follow the trading strategies of our traders, without having to do anything yourself.
- All wikifolios are completely transparent. This means that you can track the performance of the wikifolio, the stocks it contains and all Buys and Sells at any time on wikifolio.com.
(Private trader) wikifolios
Most trading strategies on wikifolio.com come from private traders. Many of them have been involved professionally with the stock markets and the world of trade and commerce for years. By clicking on the name of a trader, you can directly access the respective trader profile. If you select ‘About’ then you can find out more information about the background of each individual wikifolio trader. We call these wikifolios ‘classic’ wikifolios.
Go to wikifolios
Portfolio manager wikifolios
Professional portfolio managers in Germany and Austria also implement their strategies in wikifolios. That means that for the first time you can invest small amounts in the trading ideas of professional portfolio managers – an option previously reserved exclusively for private and institutional clients with large assets.
Go to portfolio manager wikifolios
Media wikifolios
Media companies, such as Börse Online, Euro am Sonntag and Börsenbriefe also make their trading strategies visible on wikifolio.com.
Go to Media wikifolios
Theme wikifolios
Theme wikifolios contain stocks which relate solely to a specific investment area or sector. These wikifolios are run in cooperation with the social indexing portal trendlink.com. Theme wikifolios have these 3 things in common:
- They all have a performance fee of 5%
- No active management of the wikifolio takes place
- The composition of the wikifolio and the weighting of individual stocks may change over time.
wikifolios of wikifolios
As the name suggests, wikifolios of wikifolios are based on other wikifolios. The portfolio of a wikifolio of wikifolios therefore only contains wikifolio certificates (and not, for example, individual stocks). A wikifolio of wikifolios can also have an associated wikifolio certificate in which you can invest. The following is applicable in this case:
- There are no fees
- A wikifolio of wikifolios trader nevertheless receives a revenue share. This is covered by wikifolio.
- A wikifolio of wikifolios can only be run in German.
After its creation, every wikifolio is in ‘Test’ status.
That means:
- It is only visible to the trader him/herself
- It cannot be found using the search function
If a trader would like to make their wikifolio visible to everyone on the platform, they can, under certain conditions, publish their wikifolio, earning the ‘Published’ status for it.
If a wikifolio is showing as ‘Published’, that means:
- The wikifolio can be found using the search function.
- All registered users can add the wikifolio to their watchlist, view the virtual stocks and comments and follow the transactions in the wikifolio.
Such wikifolios do not yet have a corresponding wikifolio certificate – for that, a wikifolio must be classified as ‘Investable’.
Each registered user on wikifolio.com may create and run wikifolios free of charge. wikifolios are virtual portfolios and the trading in wikifolios takes place virtually.
wikifolio traders can run their wikifolios privately or publicly (‘published’). Once they meet certain criteria, published wikifolios can become investable and thus form the basis for a wikifolio index certificate:
- Followers and minimum term: The wikifolio needs at least ten watchlistings, with a total amount of EUR 2,500. In addition, the wikifolio must be at least 21 days old.
- Legitimation: To become a legitimate wikifolio trader, one needs to send a scan of their official ID card/ passport as well as their address and telephone number. to legitimation@wikifolio.com (from the email address which you have used to register with wikifolio).
- Issuance conversation: Once the first two requirements have been fulfilled, the trader will be contacted to discuss the issuing of a wikifolio certificate.
At the end of the issuance process, the wikifolio serves as a notional reference portfolio to which a wikifolio index refers. Thereupon the Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft issues open-ended index certificates. These open-ended index certificates are traded on the Stuttgart stock exchange and can be bought and sold at nearly any bank and online broker or directly at Lang & Schwarz.
wikifolios can be closed at any time. If a trader wants to close a wikifolio, we distinguish according to the status of the wikifolio:
- wikifolios in the status ‘Published’ are closed directly and provided with a corresponding note.
- wikifolios in status ‘Investable’: if there are still wikifolio certificates in circulation, the wikifolio will first be marked with the status ‘Closing in pgoress’. This means:
- Investors will now be able to sell the wikifolio certificate at the price last determined.
- In the course of the closure, all positions in the wikifolio are closed in order to eliminate market risk.
- The fees in the wikifolio are suspended as well.
It is only when there are no more outstanding wikifolio certificates that the wikifolio is closed permanently and put in the ‘Closed’ status.
As a general rule, the wikifolio certificate is terminated at the end of the year (cut-off date December 30). Shares that are still in circulation by then are automatically returned to the issuer and derecognized when refunding the equivalent value from the brokerage account of the remaining investors.
Closed wikifolios
- can no longer be found using the search;
- however, they remain visible in the trader profile for reasons of transparency.
Key figures for wikifolios
Performance key figures
- Performance since creation: defines the performance of a wikifolio since its creation
- Performance 1 year/6 months/1 month: defines the performance of a wikifolio since the cited period of time
- Average performance per year: the average annual performance of the wikifolio since its creation
Risk key figures
- Maximum Loss (up to now): represents the maximum loss since the creation of a wikifolio. In simplified terms: the highest difference so far between a price low and the previously reached high of the wikifolio.
- Risc factor: shows the price fluctuation risk of the wikifolio compared to an average Eurostoxx 50 share.
Index certificate
- Liquidation indicator: makes wikifolio certificates comparable with each other in terms of liquidity.
Master data
- High watermark: marks the current highest level of the wikifolio within a calendar year and is used to calculate the performance fee.
Analysis
- 52 week high: the highest level of the wikifolio within the last 52 weeks. In contrast to the high watermark, intraday highs are also taken into account.
- Sharpe Ratio: the ratio of the mean value of the daily (relative) returns to their standard deviation. The higher the Sharpe ratio, the better the performance over the past 12 months in relation to the risk taken.
For the index certificate two prices are always displayed on a wikifolio detail page: the sell price (bid price) and the buy price (ask price). The corresponding wikifolio certificate can be bought and sold by investors at that price.
The difference between buy and sell price is called ‘spread’. The size of the spread particularly depends on which securities are held in the wikifolio. The spread is calculated proportionately from the spread of the securities in the wikifolio.
If ‘n/a’ is displayed instead of the wikifolio price, this means that this wikifolio is currently suspended from trading.
- This can especially occur when corporate actions must be booked for individual securities in the wikifolio.
- The wikifolio certificate cannot be bought or sold during that time.
Investing money in wikifolio certificates*
So, as an investor, how can you profit from a trader’s trading idea? A wikifolio itself is just a virtual portfolio – right? True, however a wikifolio can form the basis of a stock-exchange listed, open-ended index certificate. So, if you buy one of these via your bank or online broker, you can actively participate in the performance of the wikifolio.
- wikifolio certificates are traded on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and, when they consist solely of stocks, also on the BX Swiss Stock Exchange.
- They can be bought and sold through nearly all banks and online brokers, via the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, the BX Swiss or directly through Lang & Schwarz.
- The wikifolio certificate replicates the performance of the wikifolio on a 1:1 basis. If you have invested in the certificate, then you automatically track the performance of the wikifolio.
- All the information you need to know regarding a wikifolio certificate can be found on the respective wikifolio detail page in the box ‘wikifolio certificate’
- There are two ways to invest (only available in the German version):
- Copy the ISIN of the respective wikifolio certificate and search for this directly on your bank or online broker’s platform. OR
- Click on ‘Invest now’ and you will be redirected to the broker partners of wikifolio.
On wikifolio.com, there are two ways you can find the right wikifolio for you and your portfolio.
- Be inspired using ‘Discover wikifolios’. Here we present carefully selected wikifolios according to different criteria.
- Use ‘Search wikifolios’ to search for wikifolios according to your own personal search criteria. Choose from a variety of filters and sorting options to refine your search.
In general:
- All wikifolio fees are already included in the price of the wikifolio certificate. So there are no hidden costs and the performance data are already including the fees.
- The fees consist of two parts: The certificate fee and the performance fee.
- There are no transaction fees for trades within a wikifolio or issue fees.
- As with all investments, there may be fees from your custodian bank that are independent of wikifolio. These are for example fees when buying or selling a wikifolio certificate.
- With some portfolio manager wikifolios as well as wikifolios of the trader 'wikifolioAG' it amounts to 0 percent.
The wikifolio certificate fee
- The wikifolio certificate fee is 0.95 percent per year and is calculated on a daily pro-rata basis in the wikifolio.
- Calculations are based on the components of the wikifolio. These are the virtual cash assets and the virtual stocks in the wikifolio at daily closing prices of Lang & Schwarz (bid price, ca. 11 p.m.). Both components together are the wikifolio equivalent.
The wikifolio performance fee
- The amount of the respective wikifolio performance fee is proposed by the trader and set by mutual agreement with wikifolio and Lang & Schwarz.
- With classic wikifolios, it amounts to 5–30 percent of the success achieved in the wikifolio and only becomes due upon reaching a new high watermark (new annual high) in the wikifolio.
- We call this the ‘high watermark principle’. The performance fee is split between wikifolio.com and the traders, who can receive up to 50 percent of the performance fee based on a predetermined scale.
- This trader portion of the performance fee is their success bonus.
- The total calculated daily performance fee is respectively shown in the wikifolio view.
- In the case of wikifolios of wikifolios, the performance fee is automatically set to zero as the calculation of the proceeds share is based on the accruing performance fee of the wikifolio certificates already contained in the wikifolio of wikifolios for more than a day.
- With some portfolio manager wikifolios as well as wikifolios of the trader 'wikifolioAG' it amounts to 0 percent.
No transaction costs
- The purchase and sale of securities is usually accompanied by transaction fees that reduce the returns. Since these fees are absolute amounts, they have a greater impact with smaller investments. No such fees exist with virtual trades in a wikifolio. A trader can restructure their wikifolio very dynamically, without any transaction costs being incurred for investors.
- However, please note that the usual transaction fees accrue via your local bank or online broker in the course of buying and selling wikifolio certificates. In addition, depot management fees may be charged.
In brief: With certificates, some investors face the question of issuer risk (what happens if the issuing company cannot meet its payment obligations?). All wikifolio certificates are extensively hedged against this risk. This collateralization solution is free of charge for you as an investor.
For more details about this collateralization solution click here.
Only if the wikifolio certificate is or was publicly offered in the respective country, you can see the ISIN (International Securities Identification Number) on wikifolio.com.
- All wikifolio certificates are automatically offered to the public in Germany.
- In Austria, those wikifolio certificates are offered to the public (notified), which generate a larger amount of interest. If you are interested in a particular wikifolio in Austria, you can let us know at the wikifolio detail page.
- In Switzerland, selected certificates are automatically offered by the issuer. Currently, however, only wikifolio certificates whose investment universe is restricted to stocks can be offered.
Becoming a wikifolio trader**
The following requirements have to be met:
- Your wikifolio has the status ‘investable’.
- At least EUR 10,000 or CHF 10,000 are invested in the corresponding wikifolio certificate.
- Your wikifolio achieves a positive performance. Based on this, a corresponding success bonus will be distributed.
And this is how the success bonus works:
- Your wikifolio has a performance fee between 5 percent and 30 percent. You determine the specific percentage when you create the wikifolio.
- The performance fee is always applied when a new high watermark (annual high) is reached in the wikifolio. It applies to the difference between the old and new high watermark.
- Based on this performance fee you will receive a success bonus.
- The success bonus is a percentage of the performance fee. The specific percentage is staggered according to the invested capital in the corresponding wikifolio certificate.
- For wikifolios of wikifolios there is no success bonus but a proceeds share of 10 percent of the resulting performance fee of the wikifolio certificates already contained in the wikifolio of wikifolios for more than a day. The certificates of one’s own wikifolios are, however, excluded from participation.
Payout of the success bonus
As soon as wikifolio traders has accumulated a success bonus of EUR 100, they can request a payout directly in their wikifolio account. The success bonus basically constitutes a revenue and is therefore taxable accordingly. The exact details depend, however, on the personal situation of the trader. An interview with a tax advisor is recommended for the assessment of this situation.
Becoming a wikifolio trader on wikifolio.com is easy. Everyone can register on wikifolio.com and run wikifolios.
However, if you want to achieve the status ‘Published" or ‘Investable’ for your wikifolio, certain requirements have to be met.
Publish
To publish a wikifolio, you have to define the wikifolio master data, create a trader profile, select the desired security groups, execute at least one trade and verify your email address. If your email address is not yet verified, you will find a corresponding request at the top of the screen on wikifolio.com or in the trade section of your wikifolio to be published.
Investable
In order to be able to run a wikifolio with the status ‘investable’, you have to be at least 18 years old and you have to legitimize yourself at wikifolio. For this you have to prove your identity with a copy of your ID, address and telephone number.
Real Money Trader
To become a real money trader, you have to invest at least EUR/CHF 5,000 in the certificate corresponding with your wikifolio. Your wikifolio will then receive the tag ‘Trader is self-invested’. To keep the tag, you have to prove every 90 days that you are still invested with at least EUR/CHF 5,000. To do so, send us a brokerage account statement/screenshot showing the following information:
- your name
- the current date
- the ISIN of the wikifolio certificate
- the amount invested
You will be informed via your user account when the next statement is due soon.
After logging in you can chose ‘Create wikifolio’ in the Trader Area. Here you will be guided through the whole process of creating your own wikifolio: Starting from defining the master data (such as title and trading idea) and your trader profile, followed by selecting securities from the wikifolio investment universe.
When creating a wikifolio (in the German language version of wikifolio), you are able to choose between two languages: German and English. This means that the trading idea and comments in the wikifolio are written in the selected language. You can change the language setting until the point when you apply for issuance.
In this context, it is worth noting:
Investment universe
- wikifolios in the German language have access to the entire wikifolio investment universe for trading.
- By changing the language setting to ‘English’, the available investment universe will automatically be limited to stocks, ETPs and funds.
- Currently you can only create wikifolio of wikifolios in German.
Investability
- In order to make an English wikifolio ‘investable’, we translate the wikifolio into German after the issuance conversation. This translation does not involve any costs for the trader.
Searchability
- All available wikifolios can be found using the wikifolio search function.
Top tip: In the search function you can see that the filters ‘Sprache: German’ and ‘Language: English’ are automatically deactivated. You can activate these according to your requirements.
The trader profile gives a compact overview of the trader and his wikifolios:
- Users see the selected trader name.
- If the trader has legitimized himself, the clear name is also listed under the trader name.
- It shows the track record on wikifolio.com, i.e. all wikifolios that the trader is currently running or has been running in the past and closed again.
- On a voluntary basis, personal blogs or social media profiles can also be listed.
- Once the trader has applied for issuance for the first time, he can also upload a photo. This should be a high-quality portrait in JPEG or PNG file format, on which the trader is easily recognizable.
- In any case, a short personal introduction to previous experience in securities trading or finance is recommended.
- Useful additions are e.g. the personal trading style, preferred asset classes or indices.
- The listing of direct contact details (e-mail address, telephone number) is not permitted. Likewise, trader profiles may not contain investment recommendations or profit promises.
In the trading idea, the trader describes the basic trading strategy to be pursued in the wikifolio. This also includes the investment universe, i.e. the groups of securities which can be traded in the wikifolio. The trading idea is one of the most important pieces of information for the wikifolio community.
- It must be at least 200 characters long.
- It must be explained in an understandable and coherent manner and be linguistically and factually correct.
It includes information such as your personal motivation behind the wikifolio and short market analyses to justify the actions in the wikifolio, etc. For English language wikifolios, both trading ideas and comments must be written in English.
It only takes three steps for your wikifolio to fulfil the required conditions for a wikifolio certificate to be issued:
- Followers and minimum term: Your wikifolio needs at least ten watchlistings, with a total amount of EUR 2,500. In addition, your wikifolio must be at least 21 days old.
- Legitimation: Become a legitimate wikifolio trader! Completion of our legitimation process is our method of establishing your identity, which is a pre-requisite for investable wikifolios.
For these purposes, please send us a scan of your official ID card/ passport as well as your address and telephone number.
via email: legitimation@wikifolio.com (from the email address which you have used to register with wikifolio) or
by post:
wikifolio Financial Technologies AG
Kennwort: Legitimierung
Berggasse 31
A-1090 Wien
Österreich
- Issuance conversation: Once you have fulfilled the first two requirements, we will contact you to discuss the issuing of a wikifolio certificate.
During the issuance process, your wikifolio is put through its paces. When you first apply for an investable wikifolio, we conduct a telephone conversation, the so-called issuance conversation. Once certain requirements have been met, this can be arranged via ‘My wikifolios’ under ‘Change’.
Together we will discuss your trading idea and the title of your wikifolio. Your title and trading idea must both be coherent and easy to follow. The investment universe must match your trading idea and both the decision-making process and the investment horizon must be clearly defined. It is also important that it contains no investment recommendation or promise of profit.
For each subsequent wikifolio, you may apply for issuance without a prior issuance conversation.
We aim to provide a transparent framework for wikifolio traders, so that we can support them while using wikifolio and with the (public) communication of their virtual portfolio. The key points can be found in Traders’ dos and don'ts (.pdf).
Trading on wikifolio
wikifolio has the largest investment universe of all social trading platforms.
Please find an overview below:
- Our investment universe includes stocks, ETPs (exchange-traded products), funds, investment certificates, leverage products.
- Trading on wikifolio is only possible with exchange-traded products.
- The performance of currencies (currency trading, FOREX) or commodities can be partially represented by derivatives or ETPs.
- Stocks, funds and ETPs are available in English-language wikifolios.
- The trader can adapt and limit the investment universe to their trading idea, when creating their wikifolio.
- Upon issuance of the wikifolio certificate associated with the wikifolio, the selected investment universe is fixed and can no longer be changed
Currently there are over 410,000 virtual trading investment instruments available to traders in their wikifolios. The entire investment universe can be found here as a download: wikifolio Investment Universe (.xls).
Details on individual investment instruments are provided by the respective issuers under the following links:
Stocks, Funds & ETPs
Investment certificates
- HSBC Bonus certificates
- HSBC Discount certificates
- SocGen product finder
- Vontobel Investment certificates
Leverage products
Traders can currently use 3 types of order to implement their trading idea:
1. Quote Orders
- For transactions at the current price
- The current price is requested from Lang & Schwarz and is valid for 3 seconds.
- If the trader accepts the price and confirms this via ‘Execute trade’, he immediately receives an execution confirmation.
2. Limit Orders
- This is used by the trader to buy or sell a certain number of securities at a fixed or better price.
- Limit order buy: Execution at a certain limit or below.
- Limit order sell: execution at a certain limit or above
3. Stop Limit Orders
- This allows the trader to buy or sell a certain number of securities from a defined price limit.
- A stop limit order can be used to hedge a position (stop limit sell) or to establish a position when a price has been reached that is higher than the current price (stop limit buy).
- Stop limit orders always have two price limits: the stop limit and the actual limit.
- The stop limit is freely selectable.
The order is only executed when the price goes above or below the defined stop limit.
Trading with securities of the wikifolio.com investment universe is not bound by conventional trading hours. You can trade in your wikifolio until late in the evening and on weekends. The highest liquidity and thus the smallest difference between buy and sell prices (bid-ask spread) exists of course at the respective exchange trading hours.
All times UTC+01:00
Stocks, funds, ETPs, L&S investment certificates and leverage products
- Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sunday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
HSBC investment certificates und leverage products
- Derivatives on indices, commodities, currencies, interest rates:
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- All other derivatives (e.g. on stocks):
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Knock-out time from X (Open End) Turbo subscription warrants:
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.
Société Générale investment certificates und leverage products
- Derivatives on commodities, currencies, interest rates:
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Derivatives on the FTSE, FTSE/MIB, IBEX, CECE RDX indexes:
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Derivatives on the HUI, BTK indexes
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Derivatives on other indexes:
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Derivatives on European and Asian stocks:
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Derivatives on Apple, Google, Intel:
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Derivatives on other US stocks:
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Express structures on US stocks and indexes:
Monday to Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- All other derivatives:
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vontobel investment certificates und leverage products
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
No off-market trading will take place on the following days next year:
- 24.12.2021, Christmas Eve
- 25.12.2021, Christmas Day
- 26.12.2021, Boxing Day
- 30.12.2021, trading until 2 p.m.
- 31.12.2021, New Year’s Eve
- 01.01.2022, New Year's Day
- 02.01.2022, trading-free day
- 15.04.2022. Good Friday
- 16.04.2022, Easter
- 17.04.2022, Easter
- 18.04.2022, Easter
- 01.05.2022, Labour Day
- 24.12.2022, Christmas Eve
- 25.12.2022, Christmas Day
- 26.12.2022, Boxing Day
- 30.12.2022, trading until 2 p.m.
- 31.12.2022, New Year’s Eve
- 01.01.2023, New Year's Day
As soon as a wikifolio becomes investable and has invested capital, trading in wikifolios generates risk positions at Lang & Schwarz TradeCenter AG, the issuer of wikifolio certificates.
- Lang & Schwarz must ‘hedge’ risk positions from the wikifolio certificates in accordance with its own risk management requirements.
- A trader at Lang & Schwarz TradeCenter AG & Co. KG does this either by trading the security himself on the reference market in real time or by using the trades of other clients who are trading the same security at the same time.
- If a wikifolio has no invested capital, trades will have no impact on the hedging requirement.
To put it simply, Lang & Schwarz ensures that the current stocks of the wikifolios, corresponding to the capital invested in the wikifolio certificate, are also largely held by Lang & Schwarz.
Please contact our customer service team. You can reach us between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (UTC+01:00) at
support@wikifolio.com
DE: +49 (0) 211 247 907 70
AT/CH: +43 (0) 720 303 812 70
Telephone trading for investable wikifolios
Traders of investable wikifolios have, in exceptional cases, such as in the case of a technical failure, access to emergency telephone trading. For normal trading or trading in non-investable wikifolios, no telephone trading option exists.
As soon as the phone trading is enabled, concerned traders will be informed via social media such as Facebook and Twitter or by e-mail.
Should you have an investible wikifolio but have received no telephone trading password or have lost it, please contact our customer service team.
Corporate actions are measures which alter the capital, such as:
- Dividends
- Stock-splits
- Spin-offs
- Knock-outs
- Expiry
- De-listings
In order to carry out a corporate action, the securities affected by it must be suspended from trading. Why is this necessary?
- An index serves as the basis for the buy and sell price of a wikifolio certificate.
- All positions within the wikifolio are included in the calculation of the index.
- If no price is set for a position (e.g. a dividend), an index cannot be established. This makes it impossible to price the associated wikifolio certificate. It must therefore be suspended from trading.
The buy and sell price of the affected certificate will be marked N/A (not available) during the suspension period. This applies to both wikifolios and wikifolio of wikifolios.
- All other stocks in the wikifolio are available to the trader unchanged.
- Once the corporate action is completed, the quotation of the affected security is resumed. This means that certificates can be priced correctly and are tradable again. The trader is informed of this by e-mail.
*Currently only available for residents of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Important Note: The information on the wikifolio index certificates constitutes neither an individual investment recommendation nor an offer to buy or sell securities or other financial instruments. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms & Conditions.
**The information in these subsections is intended soley for private use by individuals who are residents in a country of the European Union, in Switzerland or in Norway.