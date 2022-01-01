Simple key figures
Other key figures
Traded assets
Note: “Traded assets” seals describe characteristics of wikifolios so far and are recalculated daily as a rule. wikifolios can lose seals or obtain new ones at any time.
Trading style
Note: “Trading style” seals describe characteristics of wikifolios so far and are recalculated daily as a rule. wikifolios can lose seals or obtain new ones at any time.
Quality characteristics
Note: “Quality characteristics” seals describe characteristics of wikifolios so far and are recalculated daily as a rule. wikifolios can lose seals or obtain new ones at any time.
Risk/return
Note: “Risk/return” seals describe characteristics of wikifolios so far and are recalculated daily as a rule. wikifolios can lose seals or obtain new ones at any time.
Decision making
Base Currency
Investment universe
found