Partners
An important cornerstone of the wikifolio.com strategy is the cooperation with renowned partners in the financial sector. These include market leaders in the area of German-speaking financial portals, banks, online brokers and by now more than ten percent of all asset managers in Germany.
Stuttgart Stock Exchange
The Stuttgart Stock Exchange is the stock exchange for private investors in Germany and the exclusive listing venue for wikifolio certificates.
Lang & Schwarz
Lang & Schwarz is the issuer of the wikifolio certificates that are issued as open-ended index certificates by Lang & Schwarz.
PostFinance
PostFinance is a recommended brokerage partner in Switzerland. PostFinance customers who wish to invest in wikiflio certificates benefit from direct access to their securities custody account.
Handelsblatt
Handelsblatt is a strategic partner and financial investor of wikifolio.com and one of the leading print and online companies in Germany.
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt is a product provider within the wikifolio investment universe
Société Générale
Société Générale is a product provider within the wikifolio investment universe.
OnVista
OnVista is a media partner of wikifolio.com and enables its users to receive current information about the wikifolios on OnVista.de.
wallstreet:online
wallstreet:online is a recommended media partner of wikifolio.com.
Finanzen100
Finanzen100 is a media partner of wikifolio.com and one of the largest financial portals in Germany with its own stock exchange apps for smartphones and tablets.
comdirect
comdirect customers who wish to invest in wikifolio certificates have convenient access to their securities accounts via wikifolio.com.
cash.ch
cash.ch is a recommended media and broker partner of wikifolio.com in Switzerland.
S Broker
S Broker is a brokerage partner of wikifolio.com S Broker enables investors to invest in wikifolio certificates, among other things in the form of savings plans.
Börse Online
Börse Online is the media partner of wikifolio.com and manages the media wikifolios "Börse Online Nebenwerte" and "Börse Online Wachstumswerte".
Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ)
NZZ is the media partner of wikifolio.com in Switzerland and informs their online readers about top wikifolios, security purchases/sales and events.
SdK & AnlegerPlus
AnlegerPlus manages several media wikifolios and organises a trading competition together with the "Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger".
TRENDLINK
TRENDLINK is a partner for theme-wikifolios. Trend themes are bundled in theme wikifolios and can be acquired as wikifolio certificates.
Börse Social Network
Börse Social Network is a media partner of wikifolio.com. Börse Social Network manages its own media wikifolios, including "Stockpicking Österreich".
Hello bank!
Hello bank! is a recommended brokerage partner in Austria. Customers of Hello bank! thus benefit from direct access to their securities account.
1822direkt
1822direkt is a recommended broker partner of wikifolio.com Customers of 1822direkt thus benefit from direct access to their securities account.
finanztreff.de
finanztreff.de is wikifolio.com's financial information and media partner and enables its users to receive the latest news and articles from wikifolio.com at finanztreff.de
Guidants
Guidants is platform partner of wikifolio.com and the personalizable investment and analysis platform of BörseGo AG.
finanzen.net
Finanzen.net is recommended media and broker partner of wikifolio.com in Germany
TraderFox
TraderFox is a platform partner of wikifolio.com and developer of a leading real-time exchange software for traders and investors.