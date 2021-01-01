About wallstreet:online

The wallstreet:online group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ariva.de). With more than 320 million monthly page impressions (average 2021), wallstreet:online is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community. More than 836,000 finance-savvy users are registered in the forums of the four stock market portals. More than 12,000 reader opinions on shares and investments are published daily. In addition to international news agencies, renowned financial professionals, selected community experts and specialist authors shed light on all aspects of the economy, the stock market and politics.

wallstreet:online & wikifolio

wallstreet:online is a recommended media partner of wikifolio. The cooperation enables registered users of wallstreet:online to add their own wikifolios to their user account. Through the displayed performance of the wikifolios in the profile - visible for the whole community - as well as through additional linking to the wikifolio, the chance to draw the attention of interested users to their own wikifolios is increased.

Furthermore, it is possible to display the wallstreet:online profile also in the wikifolio trader profile.