Make the most of your money

- Listed on the Stuttgart and Bern stock exchanges
- Readily available via your bank
- Suitable for any investment amount
Traders make their trading strategies visible publicly in virtual portfolios – the wikifolios. Learn more about wikifolios at no charge.
Choose a wikifolio that corresponds to your needs. You can customize your selection using search criteria.
Invest in the corresponding wikifolio certificate and track the performance of the wikifolio 1:1. This can be done at your bank or with an online broker.
At wikifolio.com, you can choose from over 8,000 trading ideas by wikifolio traders. Use the search function and easily find wikifolios that match your criteria.
Outperformance, scientifically proven
A scientific study by the Universities of Zurich and Geneva reported that wikifolio certificates with 1 million Euros or more invested perform better than the overall market or investment funds.
Fair and transparent conditions
The certificate fee is calculated on a daily basis from the invested capital.
Applies only when a new annual high is reached, to the difference between old and new high.
Costs already included in the certificate price
No hidden costs: All wikifolio fees are already included in the wikifolio certificate price.
Performance fee only in the event of success
Only accrues if a new annual high is reached (high watermark principle). Detailed information on the calculation
N.B.: wikifolio certificates are collateralized
The collateralization applies to all wikifolio certificates. Without additional costs.
Benefit from the success of others
Use the ideas of the wikifolio traders 1:1 for your financial investment.
More than 8,000 trading ideas to select from
Find the most suitable approach for your needs.
Readily available via your bank
Add wikifolios certificates directly to the brokerage account at your main bank.
Suitable for every wallet
Regardless of whether you have 100 or 100,000 euros at your disposal – we offer transparent trading ideas.
