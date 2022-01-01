About finanzen.net

The finance portal is the stock market website with the widest reach in Germany.

On finanzen.net investors can find daily updated news as well as comprehensive data on practically all securities: In addition to real-time quotes on indices, stocks and other instruments, investors have access to thousands of economic and financial news items, statistical and fundamental key figures, forecasts, etc.

In addition to the German financial platform, finanzen.net maintains international stock exchange platforms as well as brokerage offerings. At www.finanzen-broker.net, investors can easily trade stocks, derivatives, bonds, ETFs, funds, etc. online or directly from the apps as well as the website www.finanzen.net.

finanzen.net & wikifolio

finanzen.net is recommended media and broker partner of wikifolio in Germany. The cooperation between finanzen.net and wikifolio provides users with daily news on the latest developments as well as particularly favorable access to securities trading. The trading conditions have received several awards in the trade press.

finanzen.net users can get an overview of the top wikifolios as well as detailed information on the individual wikifolios directly on the website.