About Börse Social Network

Börse Social Network (BSN) was founded in 2014 and aims to present business news in a new way. The focus is on the Austrian market with the motto "the fintech finesse from Austria". The editor-in-chief of Börse Social Network is Christian Drastil, who has decades of experience in the Viennese stock market.

A characteristic feature of Börse Social Network is the tiled presentation of business news and stock market tools on the home page. The newsletters "Morning Xpresso" and "Evening Xtrakt" contain the most important stock market information of the day. The app "Runplugged" offers compact information in audio format on capital market topics such as market analysis, reporting, transactions, media tactics, small caps, trading, rules and regulations, investment story and enforcement, so that you can always stay up to date.

Börse Social Network & wikifolio

Christian Drastil, editor-in-chief of Börse Social Network, regularly reports on wikifolio as well as his wikifolios in his blog. Currently Christian Drastil runs three media wikifolios, for which he regularly writes news and comments. The main focus of his wikifolios is on index changes in the MSCI and ATX.

The Börse Social Network media wikifolios include Stockpicking Österreich, Foreign Listed Employers Austria and Runplugged Running Stocks.