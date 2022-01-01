About justTRADE

justTRADE is the first German online broker to offer its customers securities and crypto trading in one brokerage account, either mobile via iOS and Android or via the desktop browser - at a permanent 0 € order commission (plus standard market spreads).

More than 500,000 securities - shares, ETFs, ETCs, ETPs, certificates, warrants and leveraged products - can be traded both on-exchange via three stock exchanges (LS Exchange, Quotrix and Tradegate Exchange) and off-exchange via five trading partners (Citi, Société Générale, L&S, UBS and Vontobel).

More than 1,300 ETFs, ETCs and ETPs from ten providers (21Shares, Amundi, DWS, iShares, GlobalX, Lyxor, Vanguard, VanEck, UBS and WisdomTree) complete the offering.

With the possibility to trade the twelve crypto assets Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Stellar, Chainlink, Uniswap, Polkadot and Dogecoin from the same brokerage account as all securities, justTRADE offers its customers an unprecedented offer in Germany.

On the website www.justtrade.com, interested parties can open their brokerage account fully digitally, easily and without annoying paperwork in just a few minutes. Legitimation takes place conveniently from home via Video-Ident using the justTRADE app. It takes only 10 minutes from the start of the application to legitimation to the fully opened brokerage account.

The account is carried out in cooperation with the renowned German private bank Sutor Bank from Hamburg, whose customer deposits are subject to both statutory and voluntary deposit protection.

justTRADE & wikifolio

justTRADE is a recommended broker partner of wikifolio in Germany. justTRADE customers who wish to purchase a wikifolio certificate can select justTRADE as their online broker on wikifolio.com and purchase wikifolio certificates via their brokerage account.

For more information on top wikifolios and wikifolio, visit justTRADE's website.

Offers from justTRADE for wikifolio users

Trade with justTRADE at permanently € 0 order commission (plus market spreads):

