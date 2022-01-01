About ARIVA.de

If you are looking for price data and financial news or want to use innovative analysis tools for your investment decision, ARIVA.DE is the right place.

The information offer of ARIVA.DE includes:

an own stock exchange portal

trading with prices, key figures and securities master data as well as

web services for third parties

The thematically structured discussion forums, in which people interested in the stock market discuss current trends, have contributed to the great popularity of the portal.

ARIVA.DE has special know-how in the area of derivatives: thanks to its own database, ARIVA.DE has become the leading provider of master data on structured products in German-speaking countries.

In addition to master data and key figures on structured products, ARIVA.DE also offers third parties price packages of international exchanges as well as analysis tools developed inhouse.

ARIVA.DE is the technical service provider for the major Swiss bank UBS and the Swiss stock exchange SIX in the area of regulatory affairs. ARIVA.DE AG is part of wallstreet:online AG.

ARIVA.de & wikifolio

ARIVA.de is a recommended media partner of wikifolio. The cooperation enables users to read daily updated information as well as wikifolio articles on ARIVA.de. In addition, exclusive community highlights are displayed on the corresponding security pages. The module informs ARIVA users about the latest trends and information from the wikifolio community on the respective security.