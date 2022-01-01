About S Broker

S Broker is the central online broker of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and a subsidiary of DekaBank, the securities house of the Sparkassen. More than 180,000 customers benefit from S Broker's high level of securities expertise and its broad, independent online offering. Numerous Sparkassen use S Broker's brokerage account solutions for their own securities business.

Following the motto "Easy to trade", the product range includes equities, bonds, investment funds, ETFs, warrants, certificates, ETCs, CFDs and other structured products, as well as subscription to new issues.

In addition, S Broker offers savings plans for investment funds, ETFs, ETCs, certificates, wikifolio certificates and shares. Trading is possible on all German Parkettbörsen (physical stock exchanges), XETRA, Quotrix and Tradegate Exchange as well as 29 foreign exchanges. In addition, S Broker has one of the largest German direct trading platforms with numerous renowned partners.

S Broker & wikifolio

S Broker is a recommended broker partner of wikifolio. S Broker customers who wish to invest in a wikifolio certificate can select their bank as a recommended online broker on wikifolio.com and purchase wikifolio certificates via their brokerage account. In addition, S Broker offers the possibility to invest in wikifolio certificates in the form of savings plans.