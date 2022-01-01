About Handelsblatt

Handelsblatt is one of the leading print and online companies in Germany and is based in Düsseldorf. Handelsblatt informs its readers daily about all important topics in finance, business, politics, technology, cars, sports panorama and social media. The Verlagsgruppe Handelsblatt specializes in business and finance. The focus is on stock market prices, markets, investment strategy, real estate, pension provision, taxes + law and financial calculators in the section „Finanzen im Fokus“.

The clearly arranged online portal provides its customers with an additional digital pass - the most important news as well as additional premium articles can be accessed via the LIVE APP and ePaper. Customers also have access to the "Knowledge on Demand" archive.

Handelsblatt is part of the Handelsblatt GmbH & Co. KG. All financial market information is accessed via vwd Vereinigte Wirtschaftsdienste GmbH and Deutsche Börse.

Since its first issue in 1946, Handelsblatt has developed considerably. Today, "Wirtschaftswoche Online," "Zeit Online" and "Statista - Das Statistik-Portal" are among the print and online company's partners. The range of services was also expanded by the Finance Today Newsletter, Handelsblatt Energie Briefing, Finanzmarkt-Foren: Investment Live, Handelsblatt macht Schule, Aktuelle News aus dem Handelssaal and Jobangebote aus der Finanzbranche.

Handelsblatt & wikifolio

Handelsblatt is both media and strategic partner and financial investor of wikifolio and therefore also recommended media partner of wikifolio. The cooperation between Handelsblatt and wikifolio enables wikifolio users to receive the latest financial and wikifolio information both online and in print in one of Germany's most important business media. Handelsblatt readers receive a regular update on the wikifolio of the week and top wikifolios.