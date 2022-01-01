About FOCUS Online

FOCUS Online is Germany's largest news portal. A team of around 150 including over 60 editors accompanies people through the day - fact-based, progressive, individual and optimistic. FOCUS Online remains at eye level with readers and shows perspectives. A team detached from the main editorial team therefore deals exclusively with the production of constructively oriented articles.

What contribution can we make and what helps each individual to look ahead positively? FOCUS Online is part of BurdaForward, a digital publishing house and subsidiary of Hubert Burda Media, which in addition to FOCUS Online publishes well-known journalistic brands such as CHIP, Finanzen100, NetMoms, The Weather Channel and EFAHRER.com.

FOCUS Online & wikifolio

The media cooperation with FOCUS Online ranges from integration in the apps of FOCUS Online and the website to joint trade fair events and communication measures.

As an innovation leader in its field, wikifolio's radically transparent data and information fit very well into the mobile offering of FOCUS Online, Germany's largest news portal.

In the news apps of FOCUS Online, the wikifolio certificates are integrated in the stock market section of the news portal. Thus, you get insights into the currently most successful wikifolios on various overview pages and can get more detailed information about them.

In addition, FOCUS Online users are shown matching wikifolios to the editorial publications.

With one click or touch, the user thus accesses the most successful wikifolio certificates that match the different interests and investment strategies of FOCUS Online users.

More information about the FOCUS Online app for iPhone, iPad or Android can be found on the FOCUS Online website.