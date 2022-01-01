Through a specially created technological interface, it is possible to implement trading ideas on wikifolio.com based on TraderFox's real-time stock exchange software. To be more specific, the TraderFox product systemfolio.traderfox.com/wikifolio can be linked to wikifolio.com via an interface. The software permits the creation of rule-based portfolio concepts for wikifolios. This allows both private and professional traders to access trading opportunities that were previously primarily reserved for a select group of capital market experts.

