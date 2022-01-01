This is what Börse Stuttgart offers

Private investors can trade the following securities on Börse Stuttgart at best prices:

Shares

Securitized derivatives (certificates, warrants and knock-out products)

Funds & ETPs

Bonds

In addition, private investors have access to many free tools for everyday stock exchange trading on the Börse Stuttgart website:

Product finder for all security classes

The Trading Desk with professional functionalities

A watchlist & portfolio function

Extensive key figures for the analysis of securities

And many more

In the Trading Desk of Börse Stuttgart, private investors will find their own wikifolio area. There, data and news from the community are used to show whether top traders are following current trends, taking profits or using price drops in special situations to buy - interactively and in real time. This is supplemented by personal comments and background information from the wikifolio traders - an inspiration for both short-term traders and long-term "buy-and-hold" investors.

In addition, private investors benefit from plenty of stock market knowledge, educational online events and exclusive advantages in the free Börse Stuttgart Investors' Club.

Börse Stuttgart & wikifolio

Börse Stuttgart is the exclusive listing venue for wikifolio certificates. All investable wikifolios are listed as index certificates in the EUWAX market segment. Private investors can buy and sell wikifolio certificates at all banks and brokers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland that are connected to Börse Stuttgart.

In the EUWAX trading segment, you benefit from individual order support and fast and fair order execution according to the best price principle. All market maker quotes and the calculated prices are published transparently on an ongoing basis.