About Lang & Schwarz

Lang & Schwarz was founded in 1996 and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft issues leveraged products, theme certificates and wikifolio certificates. These are tradable on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange (EUWAX) and the BX Swiss (DeriBX) as well as off the exchange. Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft acts as the operational group holding company for wholly owned subsidiaries. The focus of Lang & Schwarz TradeCenter AG & Co. KG is on-exchange and off-exchange trading in securities. Among other things, it is a market maker on XETRA, the LS Exchange, the Vienna Stock Exchange, the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and the BX Swiss. With nearly 30,000 products quoted, the company is also the market leader in off-exchange trading with more than 20 trading partners, over 25 million customers and the longest trading hours in Germany.

Lang & Schwarz and wikifolio

Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft is issuer and market maker for wikifolio certificates.

wikifolio certificates are listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and can be traded off the exchange via Lang & Schwarz TradeCenter AG & Co. KG. In addition, selected wikifolio certificates are also tradable on BXSwiss.

Lang & Schwarz TradeCenter AG & Co. KG provides the trading prices for the wikifolio certificates and the individual securites that wikifolio traders can virtually trade in their wikifolios. Continuous quotes for wikifolio certificates as well as for the single securites are provided by Lang & Schwarz Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. as well as on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (trading hours).