About PostFinance

PostFinance AG is a subsidiary of Swiss Post AG offering comprehensive financial services in the areas of payments, savings, investments, pension plans and financing. With around 2.6 million customers and CHF 117 billion in customer assets, PostFinance is one of the leading Swiss financial institutions. With over one billion payment transactions a year, it is the market leader in ensuring a smooth flow of money daily. More than 1.9 million customers handle all their money-related needs online. This makes PostFinance the ideal partner for anyone who wants to handle money easily and manage their finances independently.

PostFinance & wikifolio

PostFinance is a distribution partner as well as a strategic partner and financial investor of wikifolio. PostFinance customers who wish to invest in a wikifolio certificate can purchase wikifolio certificates directly via their PostFinance brokerage account (e-trading).