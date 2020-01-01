About comdirect

comdirect was founded in 1994 as a subsidiary of Commerzbank and has continued as a brand of Commerzbank AG since the merger with the parent company in November 2020. comdirect offers its customers innovative and intelligent products and services that enable them to carry out their banking transactions easily and conveniently from anywhere and at any time.

As a smart financial companion, comdirect makes its customers' lives freer and easier. The goal is to be able to carry out financial transactions at any time and anywhere, simply and securely at the same time. To achieve this, comdirect always thinks of all solutions from the customer's point of view - whether it's the multiple award-winning comdirect app, which also enables transfers by voice and chat, the award-winning online construction financing or the digital insurance manager.

As an online broker, comdirect offers simple solutions for saving, investing and trading in securities – available always and everywhere, suitable for the respective life situation and tailored to personal needs and the respective risk propensity. With solutions such as cominvest, comdirect's digital asset management, Motiv-Investing, a broad range of securities (savings plans) and always good conditions, comdirect is there for both investment beginners and experienced traders.

comdirect & wikifolio

comdirect is a recommended broker partner of wikifolio. comdirect customers who wish to invest in a wikifolio certificate can select their bank as a recommended online broker on wikifolio.com and complete the purchase of the wikifolio certificate on their brokerage account.

For more information on top wikifolios and wikifolio on the comdirect website, please look here (Link in German language)

Offers of comdirect for wikifolio users

Users of wikifolio can secure 5 free trades when opening a comdirect borkerage account. Trading is possible from as little as EUR 3.90 and the account management is free of charge for the first 3 years. Trade wikifolio certificates conveniently at comdirect, Germany's performance broker.

Open a brokerage account now (Link in German language)

Trade wikifolios now at comdirect (Link in German language)