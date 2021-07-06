About HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt

HSBC in Germany

HSBC Germany is part of the HSBC Group, one of the largest financial institutions in the world. It has a network in 64 countries and territories worldwide, representing over 90 percent of the world's economic output and global trade and capital flows. HSBC Germany's clients are corporates, institutional clients, the public sector and high net worth individuals.

Innovator in the German derivatives market

As a pioneer and innovation driver within the German derivatives industry, HSBC can look back on more than 30 years of experience in issuing investment certificates and leveraged products. From the very beginning, the pursuit of product and service innovations has been in line with genuine investor benefit. Attractive securities and comprehensible product information therefore equally determine the product range and communication with private investors. There are many successful examples of this: With the issue of the first covered warrants in 1989 and the introduction of the first discount certificate in 1995, the bank set trend-setting milestones. In the more recent past, "X-Turbos" and intraday issues in particular earned industry-wide attention and immediately found imitators among the competition.

In addition, the three free derivatives books, which are now also available as eBooks in all well-known stores, have been in sustained demand for over twelve years. The free service offer is rounded off with a series of current financial market information: While the DAX® and other indices, shares, currencies and commodities are highlighted on a daily basis with the "Daily Trading" newsletter, investors can obtain new investment ideas and important information on all aspects of the capital market both weekly in the online seminars (webinars) and via the HSBC Trend Compass, as well as monthly in the HSBC Market Watch app.

HSBC & wikifolio

HSBC provides wikifolio traders with over 60,000 securities in the wikifolio investment universe, including knock-out products, warrants and bonus and discount certificates. Detailed information on the products available on wikifolio.com can be found on HSBC's website at hsbc-zertifikate.de .

With the products of HSBC in the investment universe, the offer for wikifolio traders and their wikifolios has become much more attractive. Through the products of HSBC (such as bonus and discount certificates) attractive returns can be achieved in sideways markets. Traders who rely on speculative strategies can use leverage products such as warrants or turbos to maximize returns. But they can also be used for hedging purposes.

As the German unit of the HSBC Group, the bank has one of the best Fitch ratings among private commercial banks in Germany with "AA- (Negative)". (as at: 06.07.2021)