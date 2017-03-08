What does 'wikifolio certificates are collateralized' mean?

Team Treuhand GmbH have been appointed as custodians. They belong to the Noerr Group. This consists of:

Noerr Partnergesellschaft mbB

Noerr Consulting AG

TEAM Treuhand GmbH

NOERR AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft

Noerr Partnergesellschaft mbB is a corporate law firm with over 500 lawyers, tax advisors, auditors and management consultants spread across 16 locations in Germany, Europe, and the USA. For more information about Noerr, please visit www.noerr.com.