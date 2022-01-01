Florian Gartler
Online Editor | wikifolio.com
Florian Gartler has been working as a financial journalist since 2016. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Vienna. Currently, he is studying business law at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration, which sparked his enthusiasm for finance and investing. Since summer 2019 he supports the team of wikifolio.
