alejandroclose

I embarked on my investing journey in 2016, and over the years, I've gained a wealth of knowledge and experience in the financial markets. My passion lies in understanding and appreciating the power of brands. I firmly believe in the leverage that a strong brand can create within a business, driving both value and growth. This belief shapes my investment philosophy, focusing on the potential of brands and how they can be effectively utilized to achieve business success. Join me in exploring the dynamic world of brand-driven investment opportunities. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: No experience Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years