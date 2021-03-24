I am a private investor and working full-time as a software engineer.
Most of my private portfolio is invested in ETFs (which I will not show here because it's boring).
Apart from that, I started investing in CFDs with a certain sum of money.
Why do I invest in CFDs?
I have asked myself: If you believe in your strategy, why wouldn't you want to lever it?
I treat CFDs as "leveraged stocks" - Never go short, never use stop-loss.
What is the purpose of my wikifolio?
I will try to reflect the same, I am doing with CFDs private, in a public portfolio. Risk management will be different of course, but lets see.
show more