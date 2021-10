Just a random guy with my own style of random walk. My view on the global economy is a bit tricky, but the longhaul is the way. Volatarity isnĀ“t the enemy and emotions are the wrong copilot. Stay diversified. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years