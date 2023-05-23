I am a fourth year finance and economics student at the University of Toronto. I was first introduced to capital markets during the Great Financial Crisis at the age of seven years old, when my father handed me a pamphlet on hedging systematic risk with gold futures. Although the reading may have been above my level of understanding at the time, it started a continuous learning process with regards to asset allocation which has not ceased since. In my teen years, I took great interest in reading financial disclosures and analyst reports, first attempting to predict earnings surprises and apply momentum based trading strategies surrounding quarterly earnings releases. After finding poor success with this method, I eventually graduated to technical analysis, by which I would attempt to find breakout opportunities on the basis of various technical indicators and patterns. This range of strategies did not prove successful on a long-term basis. During my time as a student, I read Security Analysis (1934) as well as Bruce Greenwald's Value Investing, which set me on a trajectory towards finding investments with high margins of safety, trading at deep discounts relative to intrinsic value. I also took great interest in strategic management and identifying key drivers of growth and sustainable competitive advantages. My interest culminated in the search for a universe of firms with unique and often irreplicable business operations, which have high probabilities of earnings returns to invested capital far in excess of their cost of capital in future years. My long-term goal is to successfully apply this strategy in the real-world and develop an asset management fund with a narrow focus along the lines of the strategy outlined above. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 0 to 1 year Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 0 to 1 year Risk class 5: 0 to 1 year