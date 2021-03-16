Epsilon Crucis

Top wikifolio Robotik & Autonome Systeme EpsilonCrucis +20.7 % since Beginning +33.4 % 1 Year TOP WIKIFOLIO TRADE Buy 2021-03-15 at 02:14 pm KUKA AG DE0006204407 Price (EUR) 37.400 0.6 % Last Activity Zukunftsvorsorge Kinder Erstinvestment in das Portfolio: MSCI World (https://www.ishares.com/de/privatanleger/de/produkte/251882/ishares-msci-world-ucits-etf-acc-fund) Anlageklasse: Aktien Regionen: Industrieländer weltweit (USA > 60 %) Unternehmenstyp: primär große Unternehmen Anzahl der Positionen: > 1.500 Unternehmen Gesamtkostenquote: 0,20 % pro Jahr Volumen: etwa 50 % des Investments MSCI World Small Cap (https://www.ishares.com/de/privatanleger/de/produkte/296576/ishares-msci-world-small-cap-ucits-etf-usd-(acc)-fund) Anlageklasse: Aktien Regionen: Industrieländer weltweit (USA > 60 %, Japan > 10 %) Unternehmenstyp: kleine und mittelgroße Unternehmen Anzahl der Positionen: > 3.000 Unternehmen Gesamtkostenquote: 0,35 % pro Jahr Volumen: etwa 20 % des Investments Euro Government Bond (https://www.ishares.com/de/privatanleger/de/produkte/251740/ishares-euro-government-bond-ucits-etf) Anlageklasse: Staatanleihen Region: Euroraum Währung: Euro Gesamtkostenquote: 0,09 % pro Jahr Volumen: etwa 20 % des Investments Physical Swiss Gold (https://www.wisdomtree.eu/de-de/products/ucits-etfs-unleveraged-etps/commodities/wisdomtree-physical-swiss-gold) Anlageklasse: Rohstoffe Rohstoff: Gold Lagerung: Physisch in der Schweiz Volumen: etwa 10 % des Investments