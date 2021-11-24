Gerhard Weninger

Ich bin schon seit 1994 vorwiegend im Segment Wertpapier tätig und trage mittlerweile die Verantwortung des Wertpapier Bereiches in einer Bank - Private Banking und Wertpapier Vertrieb. Mein Steckenpferd ist die Finanzmarktpsychologie, die ich auch für eine Ausbildungs Akademie als Trainer in einer Seminareinheit eingesetzt habe. Im Jahre 1994 habe ich die Microsoft Aktie gekauft und in den darauffolgenden Jahren sind dann auch andere Aktien dazugekommen. Die Entscheidungsfindung war aber immer die, dass ich Werte genommen habe und auch weiterhin nehmen werde, die im Alltagsleben für sehr viele Menschen eine besondere Rolle spielen werden, aber auch Firmen, die eine Marktnische abdecken, oder eine internationale Marktführerschaft beanspruchen. Meine bevorzugten Märkte sind Europa und die USA, wo ich eine persönliche Identifikation lebe. Die anderen Regionen werden entweder mit Investmentfonds oder ETF`s befüllt. I have been active in the securities segment since 1994 and now hold the responsibility of the securities department in a bank - Private Banking and Securities Sales. My hobby is financial market psychology, which I also used for a training academy as a trainer in a seminar unit. In 1994 I bought the Microsoft share and in the following years other shares were added. However, the decision-making process has always been that I have taken and will continue to take values that will play a special role in everyday life for a great many people, as well as companies that cover a market niche or claim international market leadership. My preferred markets are Europe and the USA, where I live a personal identification. The other regions are either filled with mutual funds or ETFs. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years