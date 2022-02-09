HoardDragon

I'm a self taught trader since 2017. What first motivated me to get started was the question "how can I use my ability to be smarter than others to make money" and I initially started trading CFDs, believing that my low leverage on the markets was going to be the thing holding me back from making money. Needless to say, I eventually concluded that CFDs are too risky as a permanent investment strategy and started moving to stocks. Fast forward a few years and adding a lot of experience I've concluded finding my path to success on the stock market and aim to build a public track record on this platform. I'll let the numbers speak for themselves. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years