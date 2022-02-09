HoardDragon

I'm a self taught trader since 2017.
What first motivated me to get started was the question "how can I use my ability to be smarter than others to make money" and I initially started trading CFDs, believing that my low leverage on the markets was going to be the thing holding me back from making money.
Needless to say, I eventually concluded that CFDs are too risky as a permanent investment strategy and started moving to stocks.
Fast forward a few years and adding a lot of experience I've concluded finding my path to success on the stock market and aim to build a public track record on this platform.
I'll let the numbers speak for themselves.
show more