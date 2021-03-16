Kai Hauenstein

Since coming into contact with shares and stock trading at the age of 13, I can't remember a single day not checking the markets.
A bit later I did my first trades, using my fathers accounts (of course with his allowance and monitoring skills) and becoming more and more addicted to the matter.
Today, almost 15 years later, I do not only have my own accounts, but also turned my hobby into a career.
In case of any questions, please always feel free to contact me by mail: investor93@icloud.com.
I'm wishing you all best of luck with your investments and trades and do already look forward to hear about your success stories.
show more