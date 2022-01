- Born in last centrury. - Long term investment (min. 35 years) - Real gold and silver (mostly coins) to make diverse portfolio - Motto: "Enjoy every day, we are here only as visitors on this World" show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 1 to 3 years Risk class 2: 1 to 3 years Risk class 3: 1 to 3 years Risk class 4: 1 to 3 years Risk class 5: 3 or more years