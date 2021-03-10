Even as a child, I found it fascinating how you can let money work for you. My collected youth initiation money was invested in an equity fund. Contrary to the statements of the bank adviser, however, this has long not seen its buying rate again. Experiences from stock market games led me to take decisions regarding stock investments into my own hands and to make use of the chart technique. This has led to the development of trading strategies and automated robots (called Expert Advisor), which I have been using for a good decade. show more

Awards of all wikifolios

Regular activity